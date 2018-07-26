Tamy sings to Oslo, Norway

LOCAL diva Thamsanqa ‘Tamy’ Moyo will this year be part of the headlining acts at the annual Oslo Afro Arts Festival scheduled for Oslo in Norway, from August 20 to 25.

BY ANESU MUSHAWATU

The sultry songstress will be collaborating with a Norwegian based group, Awesomnia, and will join several other African acts for the festivities held in collaboration with Shoko Festival.

Tamy told NewsDay Life & Style yesterday that she was overwhelmed to be part of the music fete that will not only grow her music, but also expand her audience.

“I am so excited to be part of such an awesome line-up and so grateful that they picked me to be part of the festivities, which only means growth for my music because this is a platform that will expose me to so many nationalities and grow my audiences,” Tamy said.

“It is a chance to expand as well as to explore different sounds and genres in music.”

Tamy, whose star is on a meteoric rise, recently sang the national anthem at the Delta Corporation Lager Beer Plant tour by President Emmerson Mnangagwa in Southerton.

“It is very rare for one to come by such a huge opportunity and I am fortunate enough to have been chosen,” Tamy added.

“I was really excited to perform before the president and several captains of the industry.”

The teenage sensation recalled how she used to sing the anthem when she started out at nine years and has been singing it on various public platforms.

“I am currently working on my singles and just trying my level best to polish up. I am also involved in a very huge project in South Africa with artistes from the United States and SA, where I am the only Zimbabwean,” she said.

The Oslo Afro Arts festival is an arts and music event that offers a global platform to several afro acts deriving from African tradition and culture.

A singer, songwriter and guitarist known mostly for her 2016 track Ndibereke, Tamy is one of the country’s youngest music acts.