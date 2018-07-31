Sungura maestro Macheso heads to Mazowe

SUNGURA maestro Alick Macheso is set to rekindle the romance with his fans in Mashonaland Central as he will be performing at this year’s edition of the Mazowe Valley Agricultural Show pencilled for August 1 to 5.

BY TAFADZWA KACHIKO

Mazowe Valley Agricultural Show Society chairman Christopher Chingwaru confirmed the return of Macheso, who launched Dzinosvitsa Kure in June at a fully-packed Aquatic Complex in Chitungwiza.

“We have already paid him (Macheso) and he will be joined on stage by Crystal. We have decided to bring him back because he is the people’s favourite here,” he said.

“We spoke to the Air Force of Zimbabwe asking if it could bring again it’s helicopter and they found nothing wrong with our request, although they are yet to confirm. We have also spoken to Bindura Prisons Nyau Dancers leader and we are waiting for his confirmation.”

Chingwaru said Farm & City would have prize giving ceremony and the overall winner will walk away with a tractor.

“We also have Farm & City, which will launch a draw and the grand prize is a tractor. The draw will be done after presentation of this year’s show winners. The winner will walk away with the tractor,” he said.

Macheso, who charmed audiences at the show last year, will take to the stage on August 4 a day after sharing the stage with renowned Congolese rhumba musician Koffi Olomide in Harare.

“We expect many people to flood the showgrounds on the second day because that is when they would have rested from elections. Macheso will perform on the fourth day and our fees haven’t changed,” Chingwaru said.

Artistes including Juntal Serima, Seh Calaz, Batanai Group, Zimbabwe National Army band and Nathan Mondoka of The Way Band have performed during the previous edition of the Mazowe Valley Agricultural Show.