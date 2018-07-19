Streak to host Under-14 Afro-Asia cricket tourney

HEATH Streak International will host their flagship cricket tournament the President’s Under-14 Afro-Asia Cricket Cup in Harare from August 4 to 8 with a strong line up of participating teams drawn from India, South Africa, Tanzania, Namibia, Zambia and hosts Zimbabwe.

By Sports Reporter

Heath Streak Cricket Trust chief executive officer and partner of the Heath Streak International Cricket Trust, Joseph Rego said the tournament would be held in honour of their patron, President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

The tournament kicks-off on August 4 at the Sunrise Sports Club before moving to Old Hararians Sports Club from August 6 to 8.

“India is the first Asian nation participating in the biggest youth cricket extravaganza ever to have been held on the shores of the Indian and African continent.

Other participating African nations are South Africa, Tanzania, Namibia, Zambia and hosts Zimbabwe. The popularity of this brand is growing immensely and the President’s Afro-Asia Cricket Cup is destined to turn into an Under-14 Cricket World Cup,” Rego said.

“His Excellency Cde ED Mnangagwa has kindly consented to grace the finals on Wednesday, August 8 as guest of honour. This is a great honour to the sport and the presence of His Excellency, is going to boost the morale of the cricket loving youth of our nation,” announced Rego after meeting the President recently at the Office of the President and Cabinet.

Former Zimbabwe Cricket head coach Heath Streak (pictured) said he was honoured by President Mnangagwa

“I am delighted to have His Excellency Cde ED Mnangagwa associated with the Afro-Asia Cricket Cup. This youth brand is going to grow rapidly with the President’s support and become an iconic brand in Southern Africa. This tournament featuring local and Asian players will unearth new and future talent to grace both International teams and T20 tournaments around the world,” said Streak.

“Zimbabwe has a wealth of talent, for a small country and we punch way above our weight. I look forward to the stars of future being showcased,” the former Zimbabwean Cricket captain, said.

“The Under-14 T20 tournament ‘Old Mutual Heath Streak Africa Cricket Cup’ held in Bulawayo every two years would continue as a biennial cricket tournament featuring various African nations,” he said.

Zimbabwe defeated South Africa in a nail-biting final in 2015 and in 2017 convincingly won the finals against Botswana.

“The tournament has been growing in leaps and bounds and is destined to find a berth on the global cricketing map, showcasing Zimbabwe as a world class sport and tourist destination,” said Rego.

Distinguished talented cricketers will receive the Emmerson Mnangagwa Cricket Scholarships on that day which is being launched by Heath Streak and Rego to promote the growth and development of the sport in Zimbabwe by offering young talented cricketers the opportunity to showcase their talent and represent the country one day at the international level with pride.