Siyanqoba presents Eziko theatre laboratory

VICTORY Siyanqoba will today present its debut session — Eziko Theatre Laboratory where they will talk about Debunking Mafia Fallacies at the Indlovu Youth Centre in Tshabalala, Bulawayo.

BY SHARON SIBINDI

Eziko, as the programme is known, is an arena which provides an interactive platform for artistes to collaborate, critique and review their productions with the intent to improve their stage performances.

The programme, which was launched in 2009, came as a lifeline to upcoming artistes who in the past have bemoaned lack of exposure.

Its inception saw upcoming artistes getting a priceless opportunity to interact with senior artistes in the industry and getting cues on how to cut teeth in the industry.

In an interview with Southern Eye Life & Style, Eziko Theatre Laboratory director Desire Moyo said at the event they will tackle issues on encouraging hard work and tolerance.

“Our first event will feature two sessions that is live performances and panel discussions to be moderated by Urban Culture. The panel topic is Debunking Mafia Fallacies and the panelists are Jeys Marabini, Madlela, Ntando Van Moyo and Future Dube,” he said.

“The panel topic has been a favoured one because of the grape vine talks and witch hunting, looming gossip and divisions. The motive behind is to demystify the mafia myth and collectively engage and build bridges and encourage hard work and tolerance.”

Moyo said Bulawayo artistes must be united and be exemplary as role models such that the divided politicians can learn from them as social commentators.

He said Imbube outfits Black Umfolosi, Great Stars, Indosakusa, Ukukhanya Kwezwe and arts groups such as Umkhathi Theatre Works, Ezimnyama, Khaya Arts, Siyaya Arts, Iyasa, Amazing Stars, have also gone through the “laboratory”.