Simba Arts fundraises for European tour

MARIMBA and mbira outfit, Simba Arts is set to launch the Ubuntu riddim that will feature several dancehall artistes including Soul Jah Love as a way of fundraising for their forthcoming European tour scheduled to begin on August 25.

BY TAFADZWA KACHIKO

The arts group also known as Simba Dance Ensemble is set to participate at this year’s edition of the Bergen Afro Arts Festival (BAAF), an annual cultural exchange platform that connects communities and builds bridges through Ubuntu, dance, Afro arts and cultural understanding in Norway.

Simba Arts spokesperson Whitney Matiyanga told NewsDay Life & Style that the Ubuntu riddim launch was meant to raise funds for costumes, accommodation and new instruments as their visa fees have already been covered.

“In preparations for this trip, the group has already started its rehearsals and we are involved in some fundraising activities for logistics for the three months we are going to spend in Norway,” she said.

“The Ubuntu Riddim that will feature so many artists that include Soul Jah Love is still at production stage and we hope this will help us to raise something. For the launch we will announce the date after securing the venue.”

Matiyanga has extended a begging bowl to well-wishers, saying their participation at the festival promotes brand Zimbabwe.

“The group’s eight members are going to Norway as brand Zimbabwe, so we are appealing to stakeholders that are willing to sponsor us to extend their helping hand. Since we are a non-profit making organisation, we don’t have any funding at the moment,” she said.