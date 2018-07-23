Sibanda saves Bosso at Gibbo

ARIEL Sibanda produced several classy stops to help Highlanders overcome a battling Triangle in a Castle Lager Premiership match at Gibbo Stadium yesterday.

BY KENNETH NYANGANI/fortune mbele

Triangle…………………….(0)

Highlanders……………(1)1

Without the power and influence of Sibanda, the result could have been different. The Bosso shot-stopper made almost half a dozen saves, including a second half penalty save from Russel Madamombe.

Newman Sianchali scored for the visitors as early as the seventh minute.

Triangle coach Taurai Mangwiro accepted defeat, saying they lost to a good side.

He, however, lamented failure by his charges to convert chances that came their way.

“We failed to convert chances that came our way and Highlanders buried theirs. It is very unfortunate that we failed to convert a penalty. It is part of the game,” he said.

His counterpart Madinda Ndlovu was ecstatic after collecting three away crucial points. He heaped praise on Sibanda.

“This was a good match for us. Triangle are a solid side; we knew that we had to be at our best to get all the three points,”he said.

“I am happy with our goalkeeper, he has saved us in many matches and today again he was in good form,” he said.

Highlanders unsettled the home side as early as the seventh minute, with a fine goal from Sianchali. Triangle, however, refused to be cowed, but were let down by Madamombe after he missed a good opportunity in the 23th minute.

On any other day, Madamombe could have scored with his eyes closed.

Mangwiro had a good pep talk as his side started the second stanza on a good note and they were rewarded a controversial penalty in the 60th minute by referee Josiah Masimira.

Meanwhile, former Highlanders chairman Peter Dube and ex-chief executive officer Ndumiso Gumede were yesterday confirmed as the new club’s board of directors at a poorly attended extra-ordinary general meeting held at the team’s clubhouse.

Triangle:

R Mudimu, R Kawondera, A Chivheya, K Chigwida, D Dzvinyai, T Mavhunga, A Chivandire (H Bakacheza 62’), C Dhuwa, R Madamombe (A Murimba 83’), P Bhamusi, N Lameck

Highlanders: A Sibanda, C Simalonga, M Phiri, A Silla, B Banda, N Sianchali, G Makaruse, A Mbeba, P Mudhuwa, G Nyoni, N Makumbe