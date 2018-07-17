Serial car thief jailed

A MUTARE-BASED serial motor vehicle thief, Tinashe Magwegwe Matunga, had his criminal career cut short by magistrate Tendai Mahwe who last week slapped him with a five-year jail term for one of the 10 counts he faces.

BY KENNETH NYANGANI

Matunga (21) is set to appear in court tomorrow for trial on the remaining nine motor vehicle theft counts.

Prosecutor Fletcher Karombe told the court that on July 8 this year, the complainant Pedzisai Gadzai and his daughter were driving towards the city centre when they offered Matunga a lift.

Along the way, Matunga started smoking inside the car forcing Gadzai to pull off the road in protest. They all jumped off the car as Matunga continued with his smoking.

After the smoke break, Matunga jumped onto the driver’s seat and sped off, leaving the complainant and his daughter stranded.

Matunga was arrested in Masvingo on July 13 after a tip off, and the hijacked vehicle valued at $5 200 was recovered.