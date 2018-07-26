Seke Mutema breaks sabbatical

VETERAN artiste Noel Tsungai Marerwa, famed for hit song Seke Mutema has ended a two-decade sabbatical with a new eight-track gospel offering, Itai Tiseke, marking his return from United Arab Emirates (UAE).

BY WINSTONE ANTONIO

The Chitungwiza-based singer had temporarily traded the microphone for the chalk after taking up an English teaching job in the UAE.

Marerwa told NewsDay Life & Style that his new music still carried his traditional social commentary flair and the original rich local sound underpinned by traditional instruments such as mbira and percussion.

“This latest album is not the usual gospel music because as a creative person, I always want to express myself in a way that I feel is me. I tried to move away from this other convergence that I should play like someone for my music to sell,” Marerwa said.

“The gradual dearth of Shona music is of concern as we don’t seem to like the rich elements of our music which we must however safeguard.”

The 56-year-old musician, author and playwright said he worked with session and full-time musicians and instrumentalists, including Elliot Masimo, Brian Nhanhanga, Eric Muzihwa, Ebaki Kapapa, Phillip Tsikira, Loveness Siriya, Jaine Chibanda, Mirriam Chiraya and Zanele Ncube.

Marerwa, however, said he appreciated the emergence of new players and genres such as dancehall, but said he felt there was need to be more creative as the new music was using the same redundant codes and themes.

The new album carries tracks Itai Tiseke, Chikomo Chinenhaka, Soro Jena, Yahwe, Eloi, Vadare, Guchu Ramavesi and Zvayareva.