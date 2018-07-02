Sandy speaks on Zanu PF engagements

SONGSTRESS Sandra Ndebele has responded to social media attacks where she is being linked to President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s rule after her appearances at a recent Zanu PF national rally in Gweru.

BY SINDISO DUBE

At the ruling party’s youth convention, Ndebele spoke on behalf of the artistes and on Wednesday afternoon she again performed at a Zanu PF event alongside sungura maestro Alick Macheso.

In an interview with NewsDay Life & Style, Ndebele said she was a service provider.

“People are just blowing this matter out of proportion, I am an artiste and like every other artiste I am an entertainer. Every time I go on stage, I do it to entertain the fans without selecting whom I should do it for or not because at the end of the day I get paid for what I do, this is my job,” she said.

“It is not like I am doing it because its Zanu PF, I can perform for anyone and any political party, corporate or any promoter as long as we have responsive contractual agreements.”

Ndebele said people should not generalise the matter since she is not the only one who has been at Zanu PF rallies.

“Now it’s as if I am the only artiste to perform at a political rally, Jah Prayzah, Sulumani Chimbetu, Alick Macheso, Soul Jah Love, Albert Nyathi, Jeys Marabini, Sniper Storm and many others have performed at these political rallies, now what is the fuse if Sandra Ndebele perform there?” she said.

Ndebele has bemoaned the lack of female representation in high profile gigs.

“I feel like females are not well-represented in these big gigs. In Hwange, I was the only female artiste there, you can take a look at big corporate events like the OK Grand Challenge, it is always male dominated. We need more of the girl child in every aspect of the arts industry,” she said.

Ndebele is still basking in the Roil Bulawayo Arts Awards glory after scooping the Outstanding Female Artiste and Outstanding Music Video for her track Lizwile, which features South African kwaito star Professor.