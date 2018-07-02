SA singers miss flight for Zim concert

SOUTH Africa-based gospel musicians Takesure Zamar Ncube and Mkhululi Bhebhe failed to fly into the country for fellow singer Temba “Tembalami” Tagwirei’s The Fight live DVD recording on Saturday at 7 Arts Theatre in Harare amid claims that they missed their flights.

BY ANESU MUSHAWATU

The duo was supposed to join a stellar line-up of performers that included Janet Manyowa, Mcdonald Chidavaenzi, Wellington Kwenda, Nyasha Mutonhori, Minister Michael Mahendere, Stanley “Pastor G” Gwanzura, Evelyn Wanjiru from Kenya, Kuda Mandizvidza and Sebastian Magacha, who all put up polished performances on their separate sets.

Speaking to NewsDay Life & Style Tembalami said although they were disappointed at not having the duo on the line-up, he was overwhelmed by the response and the fulfilment of his desire to get people together.

“Takesure Zamar Ncube had another engagement and the promoters had booked an earlier flight than expected because of that contractual agreement, he could not be here. For Mkhululi Bhebhe, he had another show and by the time he was done he had missed his flight and the only available flight would have gotten him here after 9pm, which was late,” he said.

“Zama and Mkhululi were pained as they failed to make it, we were also very disappointed not to have them, but they still managed to watch it on television and people had an amazing time.”

Thembalami said he was grateful to the corporates and individuals support for the success of the event.

The Kenyan singer Wanjiru, who was in Zimbabwe for the first time, joined Tembalami on the stage for their hit Sawa, which saw people taking to the dance floor.

The visiting Wanjiru expressed gratitude for the warm welcome she received, adding that she was looking forward to more collaborations with other local artistes.

Tembalami belted out Kwatabva Kure before Wanjiru performed Elohim in Shona, Nyasha Dzenyu, Torumbidzwa, Nemunamato which dazzled many into worship before people put on their dancing shoes for the praise hits such as Dairai, Sekerera, Dzingori Nyasha and Zvinoda Kupembererwa.

The DVD combo comprising of a CD and a DVD was auctioned for $600 and $700 respectively with the bidders also given the CD frame for storage.