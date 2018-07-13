Real Housewives of Joburg hits TV screens

JOHANNESBURG — TV reality show The Real Housewives of Johannesburg is set to debut in South Africa.

SowetanLIVE

The show, which starts on August 3 at 7pm on 1Magic, will give viewers a chance to see the glamorous and wealthy Johannesburg women, taking a tour into their wardrobes and getting VIP access to their lavish parties from the comfort of their living rooms.

“We let you in on the mostly private lives of the ladies with the biggest handbag and stilettos collections in town,” Reneilwe Sema, director of Local Entertainment Channels at M-Net said in a statement.

“We are excited to be able to bring our viewers a South African version of The Real Housewives, a great franchise that has done so well internationally. The Real Housewives of Johannesburg will be a great treat for 1Magic viewers.”

Inside The Real Housewives concept, viewers will meet former teacher and now a vegetation expert, Evodia Mogase.

She joins the show with her daughter, Mercy Mogase.

Other housewives are spa owner, Brinnette Seopela, and former Miss Botswana, second princess, Naledi Willers who is married to Naked DJ.

Former lawyer-turned-businesswoman Christall Kay and Busisiwe Ter Mors, a keen golfer, join the crew.