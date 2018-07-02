Punish Zanu PF for Gukurahundi, voters told

MDC Alliance spokesperson Welshman Ncube has called on voters in Matabeleland to avoid voting Zanu PF because of its tainted history and refusal to apologise for the Gukurahundi massacres.

BY SILAS NKALA

Addressing a campaign rally at Mzola in Lupane on Saturday, Ncube said the villagers should cringe each time President Emmerson Mnangagwa and Agriculture minister Perrance Shiri’s names were mentioned as they invoked memories of the Gukurahundi massacres.

“Mnangagwa and Shiri, who called himself Black Jesus, are well known here in Lupane for killing people. Black Jesus would stop all buses at Lupane centre, with pistol in hand, saying the lives of the people are in his hands.”

“Mnangagwa was the enforcer of the killings during Gukurahundi. Do you want a leader with blood in his hands? I have repeatedly said that military rule is a vicious cycle. Those soldiers in the barracks are now having thoughts that they can grab power through the gun, in the manner Mnangagwa did last year. But we have that opportunity to bring back power to the people on 30 July,” he said.

The Catholic Commission for Peace and Justice claims that over 20 000 people, most of them believed to be late Jushua Nkomo’s Zapu supporters, were killed during the Gukurahundi genocide in the 1980s.

Mnangagwa has repeatedly refused to apologise for Gukurahundi, although he admits that the killings occurred.

Ncube said the Zanu PF government has no idea of ending the cash crisis with Finance deputy minister Terence Mukupe repeatedly saying they have no solution except bringing back the Zimbabwe dollar.

“Do you want to continue in this crisis for the next five years? Vote for MDC Alliance as we have tangible solutions,” he said.

Ncube took time to explain the MDC Alliance ballot symbol differentiating it from Thokozani Khupe’s MDC-T faction.