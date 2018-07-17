Pugilist Manyuchi snubs Kalombo

FORMER World Boxing Control silver welter-weight title holder Charles Manyuchi has turned down a challenge by World Boxing Federation super-welterweight champion Emmany Kalombo, describing the Democratic Republic of Congo boxer as a “nonentity”.

BY HENRY MHARA

After knocking out his opponent Samuel Antwi in the second round to successfully defend his World Boxing Federation super-welterweight title bout at the UK vs Africa Kwesé Cup boxing tournament at the Harare International Conference Centre last week, Kalombo offered to fight the Zimbabwean superstar.

Said Kalombo: “I dreamt some time back receiving a call for a fight with Manyuchi, so that should be the next step for me. I would like to fight Manyuchi and I believe it would be a very good fight.”

The undefeated Kalombo has won all the 10 matches he has fought in his fledgling career, with all his opponents not lasting beyond the fifth round.

But despite the impressive record by the South Africa-based Congolese, Manyuchi, who is currently preparing for a fight in Russia, is not interested as he believes Kalombo is still too green.

“What could I possibly gain by fighting him? Let him improve his record and be worth a bit more first before he can start think of fighting me. It’s good for him to wish. Let him keep on wishing. But I understand him, he wants some money because boxing is business,” Manyuchi said.

Manyuchi is currently in Zambia, where he is camped in preparation for a fight against Russian Magomed Kurbanov on August 18.

The fight is for the International Boxing Federation, and is set for the DIVS Arena in Ekaterinburg, Russia, the same venue where two years ago Manyuchi demolished Dmitry Mikhaylenko before a capacity crowd of 70 000 to claim the WBC silver title.