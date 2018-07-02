Protesting MRP activists, Pick n Pay staffers get bail

THE seven Mthwakazi Republic Party (MRP) activists, arrested on Friday after they allegedly stormed a TM Pick n Pay branch in Bulawayo protesting against alleged nepotism, were granted $100 bail each and released on Saturday.

By NQOBANI NDLOVU

The activists, who included some of the secessionist party’s parliamentary and council candidates, had since Thursday been picketing outside the supermarket accusing management of hiring workers from outside Bulawayo.

The activists, Xolani Ncube (parliamentary candidate for Pumula), Collen Khabani Mangena (parliamentary candidate for Nkayi), Partone Xaba (parliamentary candidate for Nkulumani), Welcome Moyo (council candidate ward 5 Byo), Wisdom Mkhwananzi (MRP official), Try Ndiweni (Pick n Pay employee) and Seji Ncube ( Pick n Pay employee) spent a night at Bulawayo Central Police Station following their arrest.

The State had opposed bail, arguing the accused were likely to skip the border or stage further protests, but magistrate Adelide Mbeure said the State’s arguments lacked merit.

The retail shop was closed on Thursday afternoon after the activists and ex-workers fought running battles with the police.

The MRP activists were represented by Prince Bhutsha Dube from Abammeli Human Rights Network.