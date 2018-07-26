‘Presidential input scheme politicised in Murewa South’

Murewa South independent candidate Noah Mangondo has bemoaned the abuse of the Presidential Agricultural Input Scheme by Zanu PF officials, saying his followers were being denied access to the farming inputs.

BY STAFF REPORTER

Speaking during a rally held at Virginia Country Club, Mangondo said it was high time Zanu PF stops using State-funded farming inputs as a campaign tool.

“I am troubled by how some Zanu PF officials have hi-jacked the Presidential Input Scheme, as a number of people suspected to be my followers are being denied the inputs. Government has been clear on this issue, saying every villager should benefit from the programme. Unfortunately, a number of people perceived to be following an opposition candidate are being denied fertilisers and maize seed, all because of greedy,” Mangondo said.

The former Zanu PF central committee member will battle it out with Zanu PF Mashonaland East provincial chairperson, Joel Biggie Matiza on July 30.

Mangondo also revealed that his followers were being intimidated by suspected intelligence officers abusing President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s name, saying they would seize their allocated land if they do not vote for a Zanu PF candidate.

“We are having rogue intelligence officers moving around saying they were sent by President Emmerson Mnangagwa, with their message being to evict those who do not vote for Zanu PF. We have reported the matter to the Zimbabwe Human Rights Commission. Some of the fake CIOs are moving around threatening war veterans and other retired civil servants that government will cut their allowances and pension money if they do not vote for a Zanu PF MP,” Mangondo said.

Mnangagwa on Sunday told his followers at Rudhaka Stadium in Marondera that farming inputs should benefit every farmer regardless of their political affiliation.

Recently, the Zimbabwe for Human Rights Lawyers visited Murewa South following an escalation of human rights abuses in the area.