Porter stabs colleague over $3 debt

A Murewa porter, Tendai Jakarasi was arrested on charges of stabbing his colleague on the chest following a heated argument over a $3 debt.

BY Jairos Saunyama

Evans Mapfumo (27) is currently battling for life at Parirenyatwa Hospital after being stabbed by Jakarasi (42).

Mashonaland East provincial acting police spokesperson, Assistant Inspector Tendai Mwanza confirmed the incident and urged people to settle their differences amicably.

“I confirm the arrest of a Murewa man who stabbed his colleague who he owed some money. The suspect is facing attempted murder charges while the victim is reportedly in a serious condition at a major hospital. We urge people to respect the sanctity of life and to desist from using violence when a misunderstanding arises,” he said.

According to police, on July 12, the two were at Murewa bus terminus with their pushcarts waiting for clients.

Mapfumo reportedly asked the accused to pay back the $3 he owed him. Jakarasi allegedly refused, accusing Mapfumo of snatching away his clients.

A heated argument arose over the matter before the suspect left the scene. It is alleged that Jakarasi then returned armed with an Okapi knife and charged towards the complainant before stabbing him on the chest.

Mapfumo fell down and bled profusely.

Police moved in and arrested the accused before rushing Makanyara to Murewa Hospital, where he was later transferred to Parirenyatwa Hospital as his condition deteriorated.