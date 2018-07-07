Police in US$4m cash, 98kg gold haul

THE Zimbabwe Republic Police on Thursday night recovered 98kg of gold and about US$4 million in cash from suspected illegal cash and gold dealers at an unnamed company premise in Harare’s affluent Borrowdale suburb, NewsDay Weekender has learnt.

BY TINOTENDA MUNYUKWI

The police confirmed the gold stows and the cash, which they said had now been secured by the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe and Fidelity Printers, while investigations continued.

No arrests were made, as the police are still investigating the matter to establish the origins of the gold and the company’s business activities.

Police spokesperson Chief Superintendent Paul Nyathi confirmed they had recovered several millions of US dollars together with 98kg of pure gold from the unnamed company’s business premises in Harare’s leafy suburb of Borrowdale.

“The Zimbabwe Republic Police is still verifying the origins of the 98kg of gold and cash, which were recovered at a certain company’s premises in Borrowdale on July 5, 2017,” he said.

Nyathi said the public would be informed about the progress of the investigations into the matter in due course.

“Investigations are being conducted in consultation with other relevant State institutions such as the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe and Fidelity Printers. The gold and cash have since been secured by monetary authorities in the country and members of the public will be advised in due course on the progress of the verification process,” Nyathi added.

In an unrelated matter, the police said two men were arrested after they were found in possession of contraband of 45 boxes of Broncleer cough syrup hidden in a bus en-route to South Africa.

“The ZRP would like to warn drug dealers and smugglers that the long arm of the law will always catch up with them,” Nyathi added.