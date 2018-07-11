Police bar Victoria High parents’ demo

POLICE in Masvingo have blocked a planned demonstration against Victoria High School head, John Mzamani, who stands accused of running down the institution.

BY TATENDA CHITAGU

The demonstration scheduled to take place yesterday had been organised by parents who accused Mzamani of mismanaging school resources, among other allegations.

In a letter dated July 3 and directed to the parents, Officer Commanding Masvingo Central district, Superintendent P.

Ndou, said police were “currently committed to other duties” and could not provide escort to the protestors.

“I refer to your notice dated 03/07/18. Authority has not been granted in terms of section 26 (2) of the Public Order and Security Act (POSA), Chapter 11:17 for the following reasons:

“The police is currently committed to other duties. However, you are free to engage the police for any eventualities,” reads the notice.

Earlier, the parents had petitioned the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education demanding an audit of the school’s financial records.

They said the school, once the jewel of Masvingo province, was now a pale shadow of its former self due to Muzamani’s alleged mismanagement.

Provincial education director Zedius Chitiga confirmed yesterday that he was aware of the parents’ grievances and said his office had set up a committee to investigate them.