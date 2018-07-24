Police ban knives, axes, knobkerries in Vic Falls

POLICE in Victoria Falls have banned the carrying of weapons such as knives, axes and knobkerries during this election period.

BY NOKUTHABA DLAMINI

This was revealed yesterday during a police-organised multi-party peace campaign in the resort town where hundreds of politicians, traditional leaders, churches and ordinary civilians marched for peace.

Deputy Officer Commanding Victoria Falls district Chief Superintendent Dominic Sibanda said it was the police’s mandate to detect, investigate and prevent crime as well as preserving the country’s internal security.

“In pursuit of peace within the area of policing in the Victoria Falls as your servant, Officer Commanding Victoria Falls district and Regulatory Authority, I have in terms of Section 14 (1) of the Public Order and Security Act Chapter 11:17 issued a prohibition order, prohibiting the carrying in public whether openly or by concealment in a public thoroughfare or public display of any of the weapons or item capable of use as weapons,” reads the order.

“These weapons include, among others, catapults, machetes, axes, knobkerries, swords, knives, daggers, or any traditional weapon whatsoever likely to occasion public disorder or breach of peace.”

Chief Mvuthu cautioned political supporters, mainly youths to desist from violence as they were the main offenders.

“We don’t sleep peacefully during this time, knowing that anytime we can be told about violence taking place in towns. Good behaviour is essential to us as your leaders and parents. We did not send you into towns to abuse and harass people because of political differences,” he said.

“If you lose or win, continue maintaining companionship with everyone. We do not want to hear of cases that one person has been killed or lost an eye because you differed in politics. How would your conscience treat you, knowing that you took a soul. Let us be one and make us proud.”

Representatives of the opposition also weighed in, urging all political parties to desist from violent activities before and after polls.

Hwange West Dumiso Dabengwa led Zapu’s aspiring legislator, Ditshoni Nkomo, urged the constituency to vote for MDC Alliance leader.

“We removed the president and we have not yet chosen one. I, therefore, urge you to vote for Nelson Chamisa as your president and myself, as MP” he said.