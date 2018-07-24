Pah Chihera salutes fans

AFRO-JAZZ sensation Pah Chihera is set to launch her third album, Hatitongwi neDemo, in Zvishavane early next month as a way of honouring her fans in that town for their unwavering support since she began her music career.

BY TAFADZWA KACHIKO

Pah Chihera, real name Pamhidzai Mbirimi, has also dedicated a track to her fans, in particular those from the mining town, saying she was humbled by their support.

“I am humbled by Zvishavane people’s support, so I am launching my forthcoming album in the mining town early next month and I also dedicated a track, Mufaro, to them as a way of giving thanks to them for their loyalty,” she said.

“I’ve been in Zvishavane for shows several times and the support was just amazing. I will, therefore, launch it there first, then bring it to Harare.”

The eight-track album, which was produced by MOD and Davetone Touch, was also recorded in Zvishavane with Verenga Empire.

The album’s title speaks to men who abuse their wives, reminding them that a happy family does not thrive on violence.

Pah Chihera said songs from her forthcoming album should not be compared with Runonzi Rudo’s fame, since the two would be from different time epochs.

“Well, all I can say is I did my best on this album and it’s now up to my fans to compare it with my previous works and judge. But, on the other hand, I cannot compare my first album with this one because things have changed. I recorded Runonzi Rudo in 2013 and now it’s 2018,” she said.

“Music has evolved. My Afro-music has moved with time.”