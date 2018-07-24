Opera music mesmerises audiences

CHITUNGWIZA Harmony Singers were delighted by the huge turnout at their three-day opera music gala, which ended at the weekend at the Reps Theatre in Harare.

BY TAFADZWA KACHIKO

The choir’s spokesperson, Judith Gwande, told NewsDay Life & Style that the gala was not a fundraiser for the Old Mutual National Choir Festival held in South Africa every year.

“I am speechless! The turnout was amazing during all the days, especially Friday and Saturday. Those two days attracted a full house. It’s not true that we organised Opera Night to do fundraising, but it was merely meant to popularise opera music here. We achieved that and I am happy,” she said.

Gwande revealed plans to take opera music to Bulawayo and Victoria Falls if the group gets funding.

“If we get funding, we are going to have a tour in Bulawayo and Victoria Falls with similar shows,” she said.

Soloist Molly Dzangare mesmerised audiences with her soprano and fun gestures when she, particularly, presented O Mio Babbino Caro by Giacomo Puccini and Casta Diva by Vincenzo Bellini.

The audience was also captivated by the choir’s presentation of Carmen and Libiamo, which left it clamouring for more.

Other solo acts were staged by Gwande, Chengetayi Maseko, Nokhutula Maramba, Tadiwa Chamboko, Moses Mandeya, Kelvin Mutambara, Vincent Matundu and Rumbidzai.

The remaining pieces, which were in French and Italian, are Norma Vienne, Abello, Regina Ceoli, Agnus Dei and Spuntanto Ei Codi.