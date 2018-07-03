Ocean set for return

DYNAMOS’ skipper Ocean Mushure says he will return to the team’s training today when the squad regroups to prepare for the weekend’s big league clash against Chicken Inn at Rufaro Stadium.

BY HENRY MHARA

The left-back has not reported for the team’s training sessions since he was red-carded in the team’s match away to Triangle on June 3.

Mushure claims that he is owed a total $24 900 in signing-on fees dating back to 2016, and winning bonuses from last season.

Team coach Lloyd Mutasa last week expressed his disappointment over his captain’s continued absence from work, but the 33-year-old told NewsDay Sport yesterday that he had spoken to the club’s hierarchy, who have agreed to come to the negotiating table.

“I spoke to Mr (Webster) Marechera (the club’s secretary-general), and we agreed that I should report for duty with immediate effect, while they look into my issues. I’m returning to training tomorrow (today),” Mushure said.

“The club owes me a lot of money, and I hope that they will come up with a payment plan to settle the debt.”

Mutasa last Thursday said he was disappointed that his leader on the pitch had decided to abandon the ship, especially during a time the team is going through a tough time.

“I have been trying to get hold of him. The manager (Richard Chihoro) has also been trying to look for him without success. It’s something that is very worrisome, considering that he is the captain of the ship. I will have to hear his side of the story first. He might be having problems,” Mutasa said.

The skipper, together with some other senior members of the squad, went on an industrial action during the team’s pre-season in protest over outstanding payments, disrupting the team’s preparations for the current season.

Mushure, the Soccer Star of the Year finalist last year, has been operating below par this season, something that has also been attributed to his off-field problems.

While he is likely to be unavailable for selection for the Chicken Inn clash on Sunday, his return into the fold could help lift moral in the camp, especially after the departure of another key member Raphael Manuvire, who requested to be released last week.

The club is currently seized with trying to identify a replacement for the playmaker, and has identified former Hobro IK midfielder Tanaka Chinyahara to fill in the void.

They are also trying to woo back Cameroonian striker Christian Ntouba back to the club.

The Dynamos versus Chicken Inn clash headlines the weekend league games, as the premier league action resumes after a two-week break.

There are three fixtures pencilled for Saturday, including the Harare derby between Harare City and Caps United, and the premier league has set a 2pm kick-off for the matches, to avoid a Fifa World Cup counter-attraction.

The Sunday matches will start at 3pm.

Castle Lager Premier Soccer League matchday 18 fixtures

Saturday: Harare City v Caps United (Rufaro), FC Platinum v ZPC Kariba (Mandava), Herentals v Ngezi Platinum (National Sports Stadium). All matches kick off at 2pm.

Sunday: Mutare City Rovers v Nichrut (Vengere), Dynamos v Chicken Inn (Rufaro), Black Rhinos v Highlanders (National Sports Stadium), Bulawayo Chiefs v Yadah (Luveve), Triangle United v Shabanie Mine (Gibbo), Chapungu v Bulawayo City (Ascot). All matches kick off at 3pm