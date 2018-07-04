Obert Mpofu subpoenaed over Chief Ndiweni case

BULAWAYO magistrate Gladmore Mushove yesterday ordered the State to subpoena Home Affairs minister Obert Mpofu (pictured) to court to testify in a case where he stands accused of inciting a Ntabazinduna villager to defy directives from Chief Felix Nhlanhlayemangwe Ndiweni.

BY SILAS NKALA

Mushove made the order after the traditional leader and his 23 subjects appeared in court for vandalising Fatti Mbele’s homestead, accusing him of defying the chief’s directive to divorce his alleged adulterous wife.

Chief Ndiweni told the court through his lawyer, Dumisani Dube that Mpofu waded into the matter to “fix” him after he filed stocktheft charges against the minister.

The magistrate ordered that the minister be subpoenaed to appear in court to testify in the matter on July 16.

Mpofu has since filed a $300 000 lawsuit against Chief Ndiweni over the stocktheft case. Ndiweni claims that Mpofu stole 200 beasts and caused the stocktheft docket to vanish from Mbembesi Police Station where the matter had been reported.