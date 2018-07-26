Nyaradzo acquires new hearses from SA

FUNERAL services provider, Nyaradzo Group yesterday took delivery of 13 custom-made top-of-the-range hearses acquired from South Africa at a cost of $572 000 as it seeks to expand its services to all parts of the country.

BY TATIRA ZWINOIRA

Speaking during the handover of three of the hearses in Harare, the company’s chief executive officer Philip Mataranyika said the vehicles were targeted for the rural market.

He said each of the four-wheel-drive vehicles were acquired at a cost of around $44 000.

“Nyaradzo Group has clients who are spread around the country, the region and the whole world. The desire for one to be buried in the country of one’s birth and in one’s rural home is very strong.

“We take pride in the fact that we honour this desire through ensuring that we have the necessary vehicles, particularly hearses that can reach any destination in Zimbabwe,” Mataranyika said.

He said they had bought over 400 vehicles from Toyota over the past 10 years.