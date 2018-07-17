No run-off, says Chamisa

MDC Alliance presidential candidate Nelson Chamisa has ruled out the possibility of a presidential election run-off after the July 30 general elections, saying he was confident of winning resoundingly against Zanu PF leader Emmerson Mnangagwa in a free and fair contest.

BY KENNETH NYANGANI

Addressing thousands of party supporters in Mutasa Central constituency in Manicaland province last Thursday, Chamisa said: “There is no run-off in the upcoming elections, but there is going to be a run over. Mnangagwa is finished, he is not going to win the election. Mnangagwa is on his way out and someone young is going to rule this country.”

“Now I don’t know who wants to be the president between Mnangagwa and (Vice-President) Constantino Chiwenga. I don’t know who I am competing with in this election. “Let me lead this country since I have never killed anyone, I have never stolen anything from anyone,” he said.

Chamisa urged party activists to compile a list of people who were intimidating them to enable him to file a formal complaint with the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (Zec).

He also lashed out at Zec, accusing the electoral management body of failing to discharge its mandate professionally.

“Zec should be sidelined and stop supervising elections, we need a proper referee since we have failed to agree with them. We demonstrated in Harare over the electoral reforms and the demonstration was well attended and some people wanted to march to Emmerson Mnangagwa’s home, but I said no,” he said.

“By demonstrating, we are showing people that we are a peace-loving party and we don’t urge violence. If we were other people we could have started violence, but we are peace-loving party.”