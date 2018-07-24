New play to facilitate election dialogue

THEATRE fans will be in for a treat as refreshed dazzling play Blood Tongue, The Musical produced by Nhimbe Trust will be staged for two days from July 27 to 28 at Theatre in The Park stage in Harare Gardens.

BY LIFE &STYLE REPORTER

The play was written by the award-winning Zimbabwean playwright and author, Christopher Mlalazi and directed by Bafana Dladla from South Africa, in conjuction with Eunice Tava.

The music was composed by Dladla and Tshepo Pheko, also from South Africa and was arranged by Blessing Sitotombe.

In a statement, Rooftop Promotions media and information officer, Sesedzai Mavedzenge, said the play explores leadership accountability, the manipulative excesses of the political elite and the struggles faced by strong-willed women in present day Zimbabwe.

“The play Blood Tongue – The Musical is coming to Theatre in The Park from July 27 to July 28 starting at 6pm. The 2018 edition reflects and strengthens the Get Out and Vote message, while the 14 musical pieces that make up the score of the original musical have sufficient relevance and emotional strength to remain unchanged,” she said.

Mavedzenge said the play was aimed at fostering audience engagement and facilitating community dialogue on leadership and election processes, thereby building capacity for independent critical thinking.

Among the play’s cast are Musa Sibanda, who plays the lead role, Bulawayo actresses Lady Tshawe, Ria Moyo and Agnes Ncube backed by a five-member band.