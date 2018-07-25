New joint offers artistes a lifeline

THE recent opening of a new joint, Red Café, downtown in Harare by arts promoter Biggie Chinoperekwei, is poised to give young artistes hit hard following closure of the Book Café and the Mannenberg a new lease of life. The joint now serves as a new hub for creative arts.

BY WINSTONE ANTONIO

Chinoperekwei, founder of Divine Assignments, told NewsDay Life & Style early this week on the sidelines of the Poetry Mondays session at Red Café that he was devoted to unearthing untapped talent.

“As Divine Assignments, we want to create that opportunity for artistes across genres to showcase their talent. We are committed to promoting arts in the country so we will create those platforms for our artistes in friendly environments,” he said.

Since its establishment early this year, Red Café has fast become a popular arts and culture hangout for both upcoming and seasoned artistes as they host live music shows, poetry and comedy.

“We have designed several concepts to accord them (artistes) the opportunity to be known and shine in their respective genres and will soon be introducing literary readings, crafts, arts discussions as well as film screenings,” Chinoperekwei said.

The arts promoter revealed that their long-term vision was that the venue becomes an arts development platform that would receive credit for nurturing top-of-the-shelf entertainers.

Red Café, according to Chinoperekwei, will be patterned after his other joint, City Sports Bar, credited with reviving careers of many “forgotten” and “struggling” artistes through the Jam Session concept now known as “KaMonday Kanenge Friday” hosted every Monday.

“Jam Session is a programme for every musician that gives them a platform to share ideas and exchange notes on various issues, among them those that affect the industry. We also have space for those considered popular or forgotten,” he said.

The Jam Session has become popular with music enthusiasts who grace the weekly event that has seen some of the celebrated musicians who have been off the stage for a while performing at its concerts.

An array of artistes, including Hosiah Chipanga, Pauline Gunduza, Tererai Mugwadi, Edith weUtonga, Kireni Zulu, Allan Chimbetu, Peter Moyo, Tendai Chimombe, Taso, Ammara Brown and Biggie Tembo have performed at the joint.