Ndiraya frets over Dzukamanja loss

Ngezi Platinum Stars coach Tonderai Ndiraya has admitted that the departure of top goal striker, Terence Dzukamanja will be a huge blow to Mhondoro Ngezi-based side.

Dzukamanja has sparked interests from the South African giants, Bidvest Wits and chances are he could be snatched this transfer window, after he impressed on international duty with the Warriors during the Cosafa Cup tournament.

He has netted eight goals so far in the Castle Lager Premiership.

Ndiraya is fretting on losing a player that has shown this season as they attempt to win the league title.

“It’s something that is really going to affect us. There is nothing we can do if he is going to move. We can’t stand in his way. He scored eight goals for us this season and most of them have helped the team. We have to run around and find someone who can get us goals,” he said.

“He has been a key member of our team and losing him shows we have potentially lost 15 or 20 goals. Naturally, if you have someone who can score such goals, it means you can fight for the championship and it’s something that is troubling us. At the same time we have to move on and find someone who can score for the team,” he said.

Ngezi began the second half of the season with a shock defeat to Herentals which was their fourth loss on the trot.

With the transfer window open, the club can draw from their bottomless pockets to buy the quality they need.

Ndiraya is also worried about his team’s losing streak.

“It’s not a good record. I am very disappointed. We are conceding goals in a schoolboy manner. I don’t expect it at this level of the game. It’s an area which we are looking at. We have not been sharp in the past games we have lost.

We have been getting goals from defenders, it’s a cause of concern and it’s an area we have to look at this transfer window so that we boost our strikeforce going forward. All the departments have not been doing well and we will sit down and see how we can beef up.”