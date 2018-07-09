Nasama denies Dynamos

KING Nasama came off the bench to head in an equaliser as Chicken Inn snatched a draw against wasteful Dynamos at Rufaro Stadium yesterday.

BY HENRY MHARA

Dynamos . . . . . . . . (0) 1

Chicken Inn……….. (0) 1

It looked like Dynamos would get all the three points after Quality Kangadze’s goal on 48th minute, but Chicken Inn, the dominant of the two in this contest, would not be beaten and Nasama punished his former team with a header in a crowded box on 90th minute after the defenders failed to cut-off a cross from Golden Arrows bound Devine Lunga.

The visitors bossed possession, but it was the hosts who created the clearer of chances, with Valentine Kadonzvo and Cleopas Kapupurika guilty of missing one versus one chances with goalkeeper Prosper Zendera.

“We lost our first encounter against Chicken Inn and we thought this was pay back time. We had prepared well, and we thought we had done enough so to us its two points lost,” a disappointed Dynamos coach Lloyd Mutasa said.

“We allowed them to score from areas that we had worked on at training. We knew they are dangerous coming from the wings, but they scored from there which was bad for us. We had two clear cut chances that if we had put them away, we could have come out victorious. I wasn’t happy with the conversion rate.”

“We are disappointed as a club but we were playing against one of the good teams in the league so we will get solace from that. Don’t take Chicken Inn lightly. As much as we wanted the three points, I would like to applaud the youngsters for a good show,” added Mutasa.

Chicken Inn coach Joey Antipas thought his side could have done better had they played to their strength.

“We got a point on the road but personally I wasn’t happy with our performance. We could have performed better. We struggled with our rhythm, the pitch wasn’t up to scratch. Its not an excuse, but it’s a fact that Rufaro pitch is not what it was before. We played a bit narrow, trying to penetrate down the centre and had we opened them up a bit, we could have done better. We scored our goal from a cross, so had we put more crosses into that box, we could have got something,” Antipas said.

It was a scrappy opening to the match, but Chicken Inn grew stronger as the game wore on, controlling possession and had two good chances to take the lead.

George Majika’s booming shot from range was gathered well by the alert Simbarashe Chinani, who also had to make a smart save to deny Innocent Mucheneka.

Dynamos’ first real chance came way after the half hour mark when Kangadze got to an end of a Kapupurika’s pass between the defenders and the striker’s effort flashed wide on 38th minute.

His striking partner Kuda Kumwala should have given his side the lead when he muscled his way behind the defenders and had a clear sight of goal, but he scuffed his effort.

Dynamos had finished the half strongly, and they carried their momentum into the second half.

The opening goal came after some good interplay by the Dynamos players with Gift Saunyama picking Kangadze who showed great composure to rifle into the roof of the net.

Kadonzvo should have doubled the advantage moments later when he was sent clear by another Saunyama through pass, but he skied his effort with only the goalkeeper Prosper Zendera to beat.

The young winger’s glorious miss was almost punished at the other end, when substitute Obriel Chirinda made a mazy run into the Dynamos box, before forcing a save from Chinani.

DeMbare had Chinani to thank once again after the rookie goalie went down low to parry Daryl Nyandoro’s shot on 70th minute.

Antipas threw in former Dynamos striker Nasama to try and salvage something, and the young striker almost made an immediate impact, but his shot went just wide, with the keeper at sea.

Chicken Inn pressed for an equaliser, camping in the Dynamos box but couldn’t really trouble Chinani.

The Harare giants thought they had done enough as they defended their lead stoutly.

Yet, it was the gangly Nasama who had the last say to the match to break the hearts of the Dynamos followers, when he connected a cross from the outstanding Lunga.

But from the restart, Dynamos raced forward looking to regain their lead, and almost got it when Kapupurika was put through by Kumwala, but he shot straight at the advancing Zendera.

Teams

Dynamos: S Chinani, P Dube, V Ndaba (P Makaha, 49′), M Machazane, G Mukambi, B Moyo, G Saunyama, V Kadonzvo (E Mandiranga, 69′), C Kapupurika, Q Kangadze (O Mwerahari, 82′), K Kumwala

Chicken Inn: P Zendera, P Bernard, D Lunga, B Nyahunzvi, M Jackson, S Munawa, G Majika, X Ndlovu (C Matawu, 61′), I Mucheneka, O Tarumbwa (O Chirinda, 53′), D Nyandoro (K Nasama, 73′)