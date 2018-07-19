Mutuma sets 10-goal target

SELF-proclaimed Prince of Zimbabwean football, Roderick Mutuma has set himself a target of 10 goals as he seeks to help his team Nichrut survive relegation.

BY SINDISO DUBE

The nomadic striker was jobless for the duration of the season’s first half after Yadah FC decided not to renew his contract even after he scored the goal that saw the club survive the chop last season.

Mutuma marked his return last week with a brace that helped Nichrut dispatch Mutare City Rovers in their back yard at Vengere Stadium.

Speaking to NewsdaySports, Mutuma said they were working hard to push Nichrut out of danger.

“When I joined the team, I knew that they were not in a good position and I was supposed to come prepared to work an extra mile. That meant we had to score lots of goals as a team. We are working as a team to see that happening and what follows after is a bonus for us, but the team has to be safe from relegation first,” he said.

“As a striker my job is to score goals and for the remainder of the season I have set myself a target of 10 goals or more. I play to win and I also aim to be part of the top contenders for the golden boot award come end of the season.

But I won’t put myself under too much pressure since I joined the season when others were half way past it.”

Mutuma revealed that everything was going on well at his new club.

“I can’t complain, everything seems to be going on well at my new club. I am happy,”

After Yadah couldn’t renew his contract, Mutuma had a short stint with Division One outfit Chegutu Pirates where he played only three opening matches before quitting the side. Mutuma joins other veteran players Washington Pakamisa and Themba Ndlovu who also joined the team during the season’s transfer window period.