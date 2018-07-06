Mutasa targets top spot

DYNAMOS coach Lloyd Mutasa remains defiant, insisting he wants his side to come out tops in the second half of the season.

BY TAWANDA TAFIRENYIKA

Mutasa might have lost the battle, but he believes the war is far from over.

The league programme resumes this weekend after a two-week break, with the Glamour Boys hosting plucky Bulawayo side Chicken Inn in a Castle Lager Premiership tie at Rufaro Stadium on Sunday.

Mutasa had targeted to land the crown this season after agonisingly coming close last term, only to be beaten to the finishing line on the last day of the league programme.

But his side has had a difficult start in the campaign, which has seen them fall a massive 24 points behind leaders FC Platinum, who are on 44 points from 17 matches.

While acknowledging that they no longer have control over the destiny of the championship, the Dynamos gaffer wants his side to be the best team in the second half of the season.

“Chicken Inn have always been our bogey side. We lost 1-0 away from home, but this time, they are coming to our home and I am very confident that we will get a positive result,” he said yesterday.

“We want to turn the tide. We have always said we no longer have control over the league title, but what we can only do is to try and be the best team in the second half of the season. The 17 matches we are going to play we want to come out tops.

“There was a time when we went for seven matches without a win, but we then conjured up two wins in our last matches, so we want to try and maintain that. We have had two weeks for our boys to recover and we have no injuries as we go into this match.”

However, Chicken Inn, in third place on the log standings with 30 points from 17 matches, present a big challenge for the Harare giants.

Meanwhile, Mutasa said team captain Ocean Mushure was set to return to training soon.

“Ocean reported for camp yesterday (Wednesday), but he still has some issues. I am sure we will be able to solve this issue in the next three days,” he said.

Mushure is not attending training, demanding payment of a total of $24 900 in signing-on fees dating back to 2016 and winning bonuses from last season by the club.

The Dynamos skipper did not report for training again yesterday.

The Glamour Boys, who have lost Raphael Manuvire, who asked to be released, are looking to sign former Hobro IK midfielder Tanaka Chinyahara during this transfer window, with Cameroonian striker Christian Ntouba Epoupa also reported to be mulling a return after the two parties fell out over outstanding payments.

The FC Platinum duo of Brett Amidu and Farai Mupasiri is also set to make a return to the Harare giants