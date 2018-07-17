Musindo showers lavish praise on Madiro

DESTINY for Afrika Network (DANet) leader and self-confessed Zanu PF apologist, Obadiah Musindo at the weekend waxed lyrical about the ruling party’s Manicaland provincial chairperson, Mike Madiro, describing him as a resolute party cadre who patiently weathered the storm caused by the G40 faction “knowing his time would come”.

BY KENNETH NYANGANI

Addressing beneficiaries of his company’s low-income housing scheme in Mutare, Musindo said Madiro waited patiently for his time to reclaim the provincial post after he was arrested and stripped of the position in 2013 on false stocktheft charges.

Madiro was in 2013 arrested together with his deputy Dorothy Mabika for reportedly stealing 10 beasts donated for Mugabe’s birthday bash.

The matter later sucked in former Zanu PF secretary for administration Didymus Mutasa, among others, before the case collapsed.

“Comrade Mike Madiro is a strong man, God’s time is the best. When we met a few years back, we never anticipated that this day, this time we are to be under the [new] dispensation,” he said.

“He (Madiro) was accused of stealing 10 beasts, but we know that those were trumped-up charges, but I am happy our President Emmerson Mnangagwa is preaching peace and he is saying no to violence, but he has survived numerous attempts to kill him,” he said.

“Zimbabwe is going under a reconstruction phase. We want hardworking youths in the country and we are going to provide jobs for them through the construction industry. He (Mnangagwa) has an astute Presidential adviser in the form of Christopher Mutsvangwa, an educated person, education is intelligence,” Musindo added, urging all beneficiaries of his scheme to rally behind Zanu PF candidates.