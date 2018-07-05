Mugabe a bad example of elderliness: Msindo

Destiny of Africa Network (DANet) founder and Zanu PF-aligned cleric, Obadiah Msindo yesterday laid into former President Robert Mugabe, describing him as a bad example for elderliness which should not be emulated at any cost.

BY Tafadzwa Mutacha

Msindo made the scathing attack on Mugabe while donating food hampers to the elderly in Epworth under the Destiny of Africa Compassion Outreach Trust aimed to benefit about 5 000 senior citizens countrywide.

He said Mugabe’s ill-fated decision to attack President Emmerson Mnangagwa at White City Stadium last October precipitated his fall from power a month later in a military operation.

“Mugabe is a very bad example for the elderly and you should not emulate him,” Msindo said.

“What he did at White City Stadium in Bulawayo last year when he threatened to fire the now current President led to his demise. That was a very bad example of elderliness and I urge all of you not to provoke outrage, but promote peace and oneness.”

Msindo, who said he is on a programme to mobilise a million potential voters for Mnangagwa, urged the senior citizens to go and vote for the Zanu PF presidential candidate on the July 30 elections.

“Many elderly people registered to vote and we are encouraging you to go and vote. You must be given a chance to decide on a President who spearheads your interests and improves your welfare.”

Msindo added: “We encourage all the elderly to vote for people with the citizens at heart, who are compassionate and who personally remember them.”

He said Mnangagwa was a mature leader who will address the needs of the people of Zimbabwe.

The controversial cleric, who used to be Mugabe’s storm trooper until his ouster, said he was encouraged by the peaceful environment prevailing in the country ahead of the polls, admitting the elderly had been bearing the brunt of past political violence.