Mudzengi vows to fell Mutsvangwa, Mliswa in Norton

FREEZIM Congress parliamentary candidate for Norton, Gerald Mudzengi yesterday said he was plotting to shock his big name rivals in the July 30 polls, claiming they did not fully appreciate the dynamics of the constituency.

BY OBEY MANAYITI

Mudzengi is set to square off against seven candidates among them MDC Alliance’s Samuel Matemera, Zanu PF’s Christopher Mutsvangwa and incumbent Temba Mliswa, who is standing as an independent.

Both Mliswa and Mutsvangwa are well-known for their outspokenness and have been touted as front runners in the race.

However, Mudzengi said people on the ground were voting for people they knew and a resident who fully appreciate their challenges.

“It’s not the big names that count, but what you are bringing to the constituency. People might have inflated egos, or a trademark in their verbose, but that is not representing the people. This election is going to be a shocker and I am glad that the so-called big names will learn their lesson,” he said.

“The so-called bigwigs vying for this constituency are just invading a town that has its own locals who are equally competent in representing their own constituency. The problem is that Zimbabwean politics is filled with people who think they can just impose themselves on others. That will not happen at all.”

Mudzengi said he had spread his campaign over a period of time and people were now fully aware of his capabilities.

He said Norton has had perennial challenges that, however, remained unsolved as people battle to impress the outside world with nothing tangible for the locals.

“The fact that I am a resident means I am well aware of the plight of people of Norton. I have also been around to see that not much has been done over the years to make the situation any better.

“I also have experience in working with the community in projects such as road maintenance, water and sanitation, general upliftment of the Norton town and exploring ways to deal with our poor education facilities, medical facilities and worrying levels of unemployment.”