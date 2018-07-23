MSU students set eyes on US

MIDLANDS State University students, who were last week crowned the 2018 Boost Enactus national champions, will represent the country at the World Cup competitions in Silicon Valley, the United States, from October 9 to 10.

BY STEPHEN CHADENGA

The competition is an initiative of the Boost Fellowship, where contestants showcase community empowering projects they undertake to transform people’s lives.

In the contest, participants are expected to engage in community-based initiatives that apply sound business practices in order to improve the livelihoods of communities as well as sharpening the skills of students to become effective value driven leaders.

“The highly innovative and enterprising team of pacesetters presented two outstanding transformative and entrepreneurial projects to emerge victorious for the second time in as many years, ahead of the National University of Science and Technology and Chinhoyi University of Technology who finished second and third respectively,” MSU said in a statement.

The MSU team, which also scooped the Best Sustainable Development-Oriented Project prize, with $1 000 prize money, will represent the university and Zimbabwe at the 2018 Enactus World Cup.

Last year, MSU came close to winning the Enactus World Cup held in London, only to lose to eventual winners, India, in the semi-finals.

The university had in 2017 made it to the semi-finals after beating Australia, Korea, Morocco and Tajikistan in the first round.