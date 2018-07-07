MRP takes TM Pick n Pay fight to SA

THE Mthwakazi Republic Party (MRP) has taken its fight against TM Hyper Pick and Pay to its headquarters in South Africa protesting alleged “nepotism” in the recruitment of employees at its Bulawayo shops.

NQOBANI NDLOVU

The MRP leadership delivered a petition to Pick and Pay management at 2 Allum Road, South Kensington, Johannesburg on July 3 demanding that it acts on alleged “tribalism” at its shops.

The MRP claimed employees from Bulawayo from till operators to cleaners were being kicked out to accommodate those bussed from outside the region.

“The MRP appreciates the investments by Pick n Pay group in Bulawayo, Zimbabwe. This largest and consistently successful retail shop has, however, became a liability to the people of Bulawayo and Matabeleland in general, through meddling in tribal politics of the current regime,” the MRP petition signed and delivered by the party leadership, read.

MRP leader, Mqondisi Moyo led the party’s delegation that included national spokesperson Mbonisi Gumbo, chairperson Mqondisi Ndebele, organisers Malwande Nyathi, foreign affairs secretary Njabulo Ngwenya and some South Africa-based executive members.

This came a week after MRP activists staged a demonstration at the retail outlet in Bulawayo protesting the alleged dismissal of local employees reportedly to accommodate outsiders. The demonstrations resulted in the arrest of the MRP activists.

The activists were released last Saturday on $100 bail.

“It is this unfortunate environment that compels us to petition your company to commit to the following, reinstatement of all affected employees that have been dismissed on tribal grounds, carry out an investigation into the allegations of institutional tribalism in your Bulawayo and Matabeleland branches.

“We will unfortunately come to a point of identifying Pick n Pay as a part of the institutionalised hegemonic and tribal system exercised on the people of Matabeleland. The victimisation of our people through your company will force MRP to mobilise for political solutions to this predicament,” the petition added.

The MRP is pushing for secession as an answer to the underdevelopment of Matabeleland region.

The secessionist party will contest in the upcoming elections for the first time since it was launched, but it will field candidates only in Matabeleland and Midlands.