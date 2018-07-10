Mohadi’s brother dies

VICE-President Kembo Mohadi’s young brother, Steven has died.

BY OWN CORRESPONDENT

Mohadi’s wife Tambudzani, confirmed the death, saying the Vice-President’s only blood brother died at a private hospital in Harare on Saturday.

Tambudzani said funeral arrangements have been put on hold because of Mohadi’s absence.

“We are still waiting for Vice-President Mohadi who is still in South Africa. No arrangements have been made as yet but I can confirm my brother-in-law passed on last Saturday,” Tambudzani said.

The VP was recently airlifted to a South African Hospital together with Zanu PF national chairperson Oppah Muchinguri after they were injured in a suspected bomb attack during a Zanu PF campaign rally in Bulawayo last month.

The explosion killed two State security aides and left 47 others injured.

Although details were still sketchy yesterday, Steven, a veteran of the liberation struggle, is expected to be buried at the family’s rural home in Mtetengwe, Beitbridge.

Last month, Mohadi lost a cousin Cephas Bayane Malapela, a retired headmaster who succumbed to chest pains while admitted to Gwanda Provincial Hospital.