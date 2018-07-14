Mohadi’s brother burial set for today

THE body of Steven Mohadi (58), Vice-President Kembo Mohadi’s brother, arrived in Beitbridge yesterday aboard an Airforce of Zimbabwe helicopter for burial today.

BY OWN CORRESONDENT

Steven, who died at a private Harare hospital last Saturday, is set to be laid to rest at Mtetengwe village in the absence of his only surviving sibling, Kembo, who is still hospitalised in South Africa.

He has been declared a liberation war hero, and will have a State-assisted burial.

On Wednesday, Vice-President Constantino Chiwenga said Mohadi had given the nod for his brother to be buried in his absence as he is still nursing injuries sustained during a bomb explosion in Bulawayo last month.

VP Mohadi was among the 47 people injured in the explosion which claimed two lives