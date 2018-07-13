Mohadi still hospitalised in SA

VICE-President Kembo Mohadi is still hospitalised in South Africa, where he is undergoing physiotherapy, while Zanu PF national chairperson Oppah Muchunguri is back in the country and is recovering from home following a grenade attack in Bulawayo last month, Vice-President Constantino Chiwenga said yesterday.

BY NQOBANI NDLOVU

Mohadi and Muchinguri were airlifted to the neighbouring country nursing injuries sustained from a “bomb” explosion at White City Stadium after President Emmerson Mnangagwa had addressed a Zanu PF rally.

Mnangagwa escaped unhurt, but two security aides succumbed to the injuries, while 47 others were left nursing wounds.

Chiwenga told ruling party supporters at a rally held at Dingumuzi Stadium in Plumtree, Matabeleland South, that the grenade attack was aimed at the party leadership to destabilise the former liberation movement.

“It was an attack on Zanu PF, to destabilise the party by killing the leadership of Zanu PF and government.

Unfortunately, the criminals ended up injuring innocent people. As we speak, Muchinguri is now back in the country, recovering from home, while Mohadi is still hospitalised,” he said.

“We speak to him on a daily basis. He is feeling much better and undergoing physiotherapy and we hope to see him soon assuming his official duties.”

The VP said the “criminal act” would not stop the elections and called for unity.

Several Bulawayo youths have been picked up for questioning following the incident, but released without charge. Two others were recently dragged to court facing banditry and terrorism charges.

During his address, Chiwenga laughed off MDC Alliance street protests aimed at piling pressure on the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (Zec) to conduct electoral processes in a transparent manner to ensure a credible harmonised election, saying the demonstrations betrayed the opposition fears of defeat.

MDC Alliance presidential candidate Nelson Chamisa has also threatened daily street protests against Zec, arguing the electoral body’s secrecy surrounding the printing of ballot papers and the voters’ roll raised questions whether Zimbabwe would have a credible election.

Earlier, Chiwenga, during a debriefing session held at Maguta Hall before the rally, urged the party leadership and candidates to desist from hate slogans so as to promote peace and tolerance ahead of elections.

“In Zanu PF, our slogan must not be ‘down with so and so’, but ‘pasi nemhandu’ (down with enemies), as even the Constitution says down with enemies. Let’s desist from hate slogans, as in any case, why should one wish someone to be six feet under as suggested by the ‘down with so and so’ slogan?” Chiwenga queried.