Mnangagwa rewards soldiers, police

PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa’s government has awarded a whopping 22,5% “special allowance” rise to members of the security service, raising fears that the gesture could be a vote-buying gimmick as it came a few weeks before the July 30 general elections.
BY RICHARD CHIDZA
The allowance, according to government circulars shown to NewsDay yesterday, took effect on July 1.
Opposition parties claimed the allowance was meant to pay back soldiers for facilitating Mnangagwa’s rise to power last November.
According to a letter signed by Defence and Police Services Commissions secretary Pretty Sunguro, the military would get 22,5% rise while police would get a 20% increase.
Part of the letter dated and addressed to Defence and War Veterans Affairs secretary Melusi Matshiya read: “Following consultations between the office of the chairman of the Defence Forces Services Commission, honourable minister and secretary for Defence and War Veterans Affairs please find attached a key scale with 20% special allowance applied to members of the Zimbabwe Republic Police. Accordingly, proceed and effect adjustment with effect from July 1, 2018, as indicated on the key scales.”
The letter was copied to defence forces command element.
The scales show that a brigadier-general or air commodore, for example, has an approved salary of between $813 and $850, a housing allowance of $361, an official vehicle, an approved (REP allowance) of $566, special allowance of between $391 and $400 making a total monthly package of between $2 131 and $2177.
Government has also offered similar, but lower allowances as the grades go down.
The schedule for police was not immediately available, but an offer of 20% special allowance has been approved by Treasury, according to Sunguro’s letter to Home Affairs minister Obert Mpofu Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage secretary.
Finance minister Patrick Chinamasa could not be reached for comment as he was dropping calls. His deputy Terrence Mukupe also refused to comment, curtly saying:“I will refer that to Chinamasa. Talk to him.”
Zimbabwe Defence Forces spokesperson Overson Mugwisi referred questions to Sunguro.
“Thank you for getting in touch with us. We request you clear your query with the Defence Forces Service Commission secretary, who is the originator of the communication,”he said.
Police spokesperson Senior Assistant Commissioner Charity Charamba could also not be drawn into commenting on the issue.
Efforts to get a comment from Sunguro were fruitless as she was said to be out of office.
Early this year, government rejected demands from nurses for a salary adjustment and at some point fired over 15 000 striking health personnel.
However, there was a noticeable adjustment to the allowances to medical doctors after another bruising fight.
eliasha
obviously something had to be done to our gallant soldiers for removing a nagging dictator who many had failed to dislodge from power including the opposition, well done.
Chibaba
If they do it for the second time this year, by the end of the year they should be the highest paid in Zim.
Tino
Last kicks of a dying horse.. wonderful!
mushona
Selfishness again , What about the majority who supported the legalization of that process. Soldiers and Police be careful that 20 % will be nothing in the next 2 months , mukaita saLobengula akatengwa nesuka. you will be back to square zero . This I guarantee you. Learn to think of you parents you children s future and hama dzose who are not soldiers vorarama sei. Hupfumi hunenge hwechikwambo kunge hwe Zanu pf hwekupfumma wega vamwe vachitambura nekuvasveta hwakashata
Munya
Saka kunzi ndafunga vamwe kunzi ndavhotera the young politician…… please help.
Kundai
pathetic move
wezhira
Actually the adjustments are for all public servants…the memo referred to was addressed to the Uniformed Services Commission as these are separate from Civil Service Commission administration….have we already forgotten that teachers and other civil servants wanted to strike and gvt later awarded them increases in pay and allowances increases of between 17.5% and 22.5%????? Why is this news/vote buying?????????????????????
Ph.D freedom
if we are given money which the country cannot afford you can call this anything e.g.enticement,motivation ….but the bottom line is that money will be useless in a short space of time.This is is the nice thing about government.You can print money yekufadza wanhu panguwa dzakadai;ndidzo politiiiics and advantage yekuita contest maelections when you are the incumbent;you give “resources “that do not belong to you and which you don’t have.Handiti yese ichapera nekuita swipe because there is no actual cash to back it.Aluta continua.
Anonymous
ko inga u didnt mention kuti the rest of the civil servants are getting an increment as well this month
sandy
Chisi musi wacharimwa hachieri.
nzira
KKKKK 20% of$200-00 is nothing lets not politicized the increment guys. Akamboburitsa mari yamunotambira mupaper ndiyani news day u are a shame to the country
g40
well done newsday makorokoto
tembo
Good for them. The negative implication will be price increases – check grocery list by month end.