Miss World Zim paves way for polls

MISS Zimbabwe Trust yesterday said they had slightly deferred the country’s flagship beauty contest Miss World Zimbabwe (MWZ)’s auditions to August 15 and pushed forward the grand finale to September 8 at Orchid Gardens in Borrowdale East, Harare, to pave way for elections scheduled for July 30.

BY WINSTONE ANTONIO

The beauty, who will saunter away with the crown, will replace incumbent Chiedza Mhosva.

Pageant spokesperson Tendai Chirau told NewsDay Life & Style yesterday that preparations for the pageant were going according to script, with the 24 aspiring beauties drawn from Zimbabwe and the Diaspora set to converge for their boot camp soon.

“We are happy with the progress in preparations for the forthcoming Miss World Zimbabwe 2018 set for Orchid Gardens in Borrowdale East in Harare. For now, we have paved way for another special national event, the harmonised elections coming in less than two weeks so our boot camp is set to commence on August 15 in Harare, while the grand finale has been scheduled for September 8,” he said.

“We have auditioned the beauties drawn locally and internationally, who met our selection criteria and what is left is for them to undergo grooming ahead of the finals to be held under the theme Embracing A Woman As A Symbol of Beauty.”

Meanwhile, South Africa-based prominent Zimbabwean designer Spero Villioti has been confirmed as the custom designer and Big Time Strategic Group has returned as part of the pageant partners.

Apart from modelling four top international artistes are billed to provide entertainment alongside Zimbabwe’s finest.

This year’s edition of the pageant is being run by a nine-member executive committee after former MZT chairperson, Marry Chiwenga, wife of Vice-President Constantino Chiwenga, stepped down from the position.

Marry, who became the chairperson and patron of the then Miss Zimbabwe pageant in 2012, however, remains the pageant’s licence holder of the global event in Zimbabwe.