MDC T supporters jailed for assault

TWO MDC-T supporters from Mutasa Central constituency were yesterday slapped with one year imprisonment for assaulting a Zanu PF supporter they accused of wearing the ruling party’s regalia.

BY KENNETH NYANGANI

The two brothers, Robert and Itai Kabvunza, will however serve eight months of the sentence after Mutare magistrate Tendai Mahwe set aside four months on condition that the duo will not commit the same offense in five years.

According to prosecutor Fletcher Karombe on July 4, 2018 the two approached the complainant Jairos Nyamururu who was wearing a Zanu PF T-shirt and questioned him why he was wearing the T-shirt.

The duo started probing the complainant, accusing him of supporting Zanu PF.

Robert reportedly grabbed Nyamururu by the collar and his brother started assaulting him using fists.

The complainant managed to escape the assaulting before making a police report at Mutasa Central Police Station, leading to the arrest of the duo.

The complainant suffered pain in chest, mouth and swollen face from the assault.