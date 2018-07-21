Matondo raises Zim flag high

PERSONAL development coach and a Diplomatic Corps Toastmasters Club member, Zivai Matondo, raised the Zimbabwean flag high when she recently scooped the Toast Master of the Year Southern Africa award.

By LIFE & STYLE REPORTER

Matondo was honoured for her outstanding contributions in membership building and retention, club extension, education and training of others as well as strong leadership qualities during the awards ceremony held recently in Cape Town, South Africa.

The Southern African region includes countries such as Botswana, Lesotho, Malawi, Mozambique, Namibia, South Africa, Swaziland, Zambia and Zimbabwe.

In Zimbabwe alone, there are 19 Toastmasters clubs, with a combined membership of 300.

Matondo, who was among the 10 nominees shortlisted from the 9 000 members in Southern Africa, told NewsDay Life & Style that she felt honoured to raise the Zimbabwean flag high in the region.

“It was an overwhelming experience, getting a standing ovation at a dinner attended by over 200 guests from the nine countries in Southern Africa. It is such an honour to have raised the flag high,” she said. “The award means a great deal not just to me, but to my mentees, mentors, club and the Toastmasters family. It reflects what is possible and how we should not settle for mediocrity, but strive to leave a mark, even where there is no monetary gain.”

Matondo, who rose from being a club president in 2017 to an area director, encouraged others to strive to be outstanding and excellent in their endeavours.

He urged all those with a desire to become effective leaders to join the Toastmasters Club.

Toastmasters International is a non-profit-making organisation comprising more than 352 000 members in over 142 countries, and is represented by over 16 400 clubs and dedicated to excellence in communication and leadership.