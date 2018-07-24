Manica Diamond top-flight chances blossom

LUKE Masomere’s chances of guiding Manica Diamond into the top-flight league brightly blossomed at the weekend after the Eastern Region Division One side opened-up a nine-point gap at the top.

BY KENNETH NYANGANI

The diamond miners are hardly a year old. The team was established just before the start of the 2018 season, but they already look firm candidates for the sole ticket to the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League from their region.

Manica Diamond beat second-placed Tenax 2-1 at Mutare Boys High School in a tightly contested match.

The Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Services (ZPCS) side, Tenax, came into the match hoping to reduce the gap to just three points.

However, Manica Diamond clinched to another crucial win.

Masomere’s side currently have 38 points from 14 matches, while Tenax have 29 from the same number of matches.

Former Premiership side Buffaloes occupy third position with 28 points from 14 matches, while Marondera-based Surrey are fourth with 26 points from 13 matches. Melfort continued with their poor run, as they sit at the basement of the log with three points.

Melfort suffered a 2-0 away defeat to Prime Rangers in Marondera, while Mwenezana, who are second from bottom finally remembered how to win with a 2-0 triumph over Bikita.

Gaza Gunners, blowing hot and cold this term, won 2-0 against Gutu FC at Gaza Stadium.

Manica Diamonds head coach Masomere was on Saturday over the moon, saying they want to maintain their lead at the top of the log going into the second half of the season.

“We are hoping to maintain our lead at the top of the log going into the second half of the season, but we are not going to get complacent despite the lead,” he said.