Man in court for swindling GMB $1m in botched deal

A DIRECTOR of Organs Resources Company, Korbs Korbie Mutandiro yesterday appeared before a Harare magistrate facing allegations of swindling the Grain Marketing Board (GMB) of over $1 million and a potential $2,5 million in a botched land deal.

BY DESMOND CHINGARANDE

Mutandiro (59) was not asked to plead when he appeared before magistrate Milton Serima, who remanded him to August 17 on $500 bail.

According to the State, the government acquired Romary Farm in Harare measuring 197,37 hectares. Following the acquisition, the State alleges on July 7, 2002, Mutandiro fraudulently acquired 51% shares in Romary Farm (Pvt) Ltd from the previous owner David John Sheehan for a purported value of ZW$5 million.

The State alleges on April 30 2013, Mutandiro, acting in cahoots with GMB Pension Fund chief executive Taona Munzvandi, who is still at large, hatched a plan to defraud the fund by entering into a fraudulent agreement of sale for the sale of the farm to GMB for $2,5 million.

It is alleged, while acting on the misrepresentation, GMB transferred $1 040 000 into Organs Resources bank account. When Mutandiro sold the farm, he allegedly knew that the farm was State land acquired during the land reform programme.

As a result of Mutandiro’s actions, the GMB Pension Fund suffered a potential prejudice of $2,5 million and an actual prejudice of $1 040 000 and nothing was recovered.

Linda Gadzikwa appeared for the State.