Makumbe’s SuperSport deal in limbo

HIGHLANDERS’ attacking midfielder Nigel Makumbe will be available for the league match against Black Rhinos at the National Sports Stadium on Sunday, amid revelations of misunderstandings between him and his South African handlers during the SuperSport United trials.

BY FORTUNE MBELE

Makumbe (21) is on loan to Highlanders from FC Platinum, who last week indicated that the midfielder together with defender Kevin Moyo had been invited for trials at SuperSport.

Moyo left for South Africa on Tuesday, but Makumbe yesterday said he could not travel.

“Everything was in order with FC Platinum and Highlanders for me to travel, but the problem was with the person that I was talking to in South Africa, who was facilitating the trials for me. There was a mix-up, so I could not travel. FC Platinum and Highlanders had no problem with me going to South Africa,” he said.

FC Platinum spokesperson Chido Chizondo yesterday confirmed Moyo had travelled to South Africa, but was not aware why Makumbe had not, referring questions to Highlanders.

“As for Nigel (Makumbe), you can check with Highlanders. We don’t know why Highlanders have held on to the player. Kevin (Moyo) left for SuperSport United on Tuesday,” she said.

Highlanders’ chief executive officer Nhlanhla Dube was said to be unwell, while coach Madinda Ndlovu was said to be attending a funeral and the club cancelled its weekly Press conference yesterday.

Makumbe, who has been instrumental in Highlanders’ attack, leads the team on Sunday against Black Rhinos, whom they beat 2-1 in the reverse fixture in March, with the midfielder providing both assists for Gabriel Nyoni and Godfrey Makaruse.

FC Platinum will miss their central defender Moyo against ZPC Kariba tomorrow at Mandava, as they face the power utility side which was on a roll at the close of the first half of the season. ZPC have since acquired the services of the league goal-scorer David Temwanjira and are also boosted by the return of bulky forward Francesco Zekumbawire.