Live updates: Zanu PF and MDC Alliance’s interface rallies

NewsDay gives you live updates of the Zanu PF and MDC Alliance rallies being held at the National sports stadium and Robert Mugabe square respectively.

Updates by Tinotenda Samukange

MDC Alliance rally

Parts of the crowd

ZANU PF interface rally

Parts of the crowd in pictures

President Emmerson Mnangagwa

President Mnangagwa says representatives from liberation movements of Southern Africa are also in attendance.

“I am happy that the people of Zimbabwe share the dream of a modern Zimbabwe. Whatever we do we must have the approval of the people. Zimbabwe is born afresh. This coming Monday we are going to win the elections. We are voting for the future,”

“Land reform will be reoriented to curb multiple ownership of farm as well as cutting of large farms to benefit others. Zanu-PF is in power and will continue to be in power,” says President Mnangagwa while also imploring people to offer hospitality to all international visitors in the country.

“Zanu-PF was in the forefront of campaigning freely. For the first time in the history of our country, every political party has been available to campaign where they want because we enjoy the democratic space. Those who want to be violent we say no. Zimbabwe will never again allow violence. All sections of our society love peace. We have allowed observers from all over the world including the Commonwealth. We left the Commonwealth because of differences in our land reform. The land reform is irreversible,”

He says administration is a servant and listening leadership power belongs to the people Zanu PF is a mass party, it does not fit in anyone’s pocket but all can fit in its pocket.

He says Zanu PF is the only party that will protect the legacy of the country and come Monday what is wanted is only one push to ensure Zanu PF has a thunderous victory.

He says Zanu PF is resolute in its endeavour to build a modernised Zimbabwe.

The President says he heard the cries aspirations and grieves of the people of Zimbabwe and will work towards the betterment of the country.”We are determined to build the Zimbabwe we want, the Zimbabwe the people want… but we can build this Zimbabwe together,”