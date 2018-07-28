Live updates: Zanu PF and MDC Alliance’s interface rallies

NewsDay gives you live updates of the Zanu PF and MDC Alliance rallies being held at the National sports stadium and Robert Mugabe square respectively.
Updates by Tinotenda Samukange
MDC Alliance rally
ZANU PF interface rally
President Emmerson Mnangagwa
President Mnangagwa says representatives from liberation movements of Southern Africa are also in attendance.
“I am happy that the people of Zimbabwe share the dream of a modern Zimbabwe. Whatever we do we must have the approval of the people. Zimbabwe is born afresh. This coming Monday we are going to win the elections. We are voting for the future,”
“Land reform will be reoriented to curb multiple ownership of farm as well as cutting of large farms to benefit others. Zanu-PF is in power and will continue to be in power,” says President Mnangagwa while also imploring people to offer hospitality to all international visitors in the country.
“Zanu-PF was in the forefront of campaigning freely. For the first time in the history of our country, every political party has been available to campaign where they want because we enjoy the democratic space. Those who want to be violent we say no. Zimbabwe will never again allow violence. All sections of our society love peace. We have allowed observers from all over the world including the Commonwealth. We left the Commonwealth because of differences in our land reform. The land reform is irreversible,”
He says administration is a servant and listening leadership power belongs to the people Zanu PF is a mass party, it does not fit in anyone’s pocket but all can fit in its pocket.
He says Zanu PF is the only party that will protect the legacy of the country and come Monday what is wanted is only one push to ensure Zanu PF has a thunderous victory.
He says Zanu PF is resolute in its endeavour to build a modernised Zimbabwe.
The President says he heard the cries aspirations and grieves of the people of Zimbabwe and will work towards the betterment of the country.”We are determined to build the Zimbabwe we want, the Zimbabwe the people want… but we can build this Zimbabwe together,”
Vice President Constantino Chiwenga
In his introductory remarks Vice President Constantino Chiwenga said President Mnangagwa is a tried and tested revolutionary who has held many government portfolios and helped form the former warting armies into the defence forces.
Chiwenga equates Mnangagwa to biblical Joshua on a mission to take Zimbabweans to Canaan.
President Emmerson Mnangagwa and MDC Alliance leader Nelson Chamisa will today address defining rallies of their political lives a stone’s throw from each other ahead of elections on Monday.
Mnangagwa, according to Zanu PF legal secretary, Munyaradzi Paul Mangwana, will use the rally to deliver his victory speech before the elections at the National Sports Stadium (NSS), the venue of his inauguration last November.
“His Excellency is going to give his victory speech, rallying his troops for the final lap in his victory speech. He will be telling us exactly how he is going to be running the country in the next five years, that’s what he is going to be telling his supporters,” Mangwana said.
On the other hand, Chamisa will take his campaign to Freedom Square, the arena of the famous, Crossover Rally which was addressed by his predecessor, the late Morgan Tsvangirai a couple of years ago.
With confidence high up in his camp, Chamisa’s team said the rally will signify the burying of 38 years of Zanu PF mis-governance and sow seeds of a new trajectory both economically and politically.
