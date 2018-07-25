Live Updates: MDC Alliance presser

NewsDay gives you live updates of MDC Alliance presser were the party president Nelson Chamisa is set to address journalists on the way foward with their electoral demands ahead of 30 July elections.
Nelson Chamisa apologizes to all journalists for starting a bit late.
We had to manage our internal process first
ZEC has shown they are stubborn and arrogant.
There has been a consistent negation of issues that undermine credibility of the election
We have complained about placement of polling station and the voters roll. Names of polling agents must also be published
We are not boycotting this election. Winners don’t quit
We have resolved to defeat both the referee and the player
Chamisa says he is not boycotting but all MDC alliance wanted to boycott
Monday 30 July is Independence Day for the 2nd republic. President Emmerson Mnangagwa and ZEC must be defeated
Chamisa: ZEC is biased that is why Mnangagwa is not complaining