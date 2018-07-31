Live updates: MDC Alliance presser

NewsDay gives you lives updates of the MDC Alliance press briefing set to address on election processes and the ultimate election results which Zimbabwe’s Electoral Commission (ZEC)had earlier said no rigging or cheating in the first national election since the end of Robert Mugabe’s nearly four decade rule.
Question and answer session
Qn: In the event that ZEC announces something different from what you have will you accept the election results.
Ans: If ZEC announce otherwise we will accept that and we will take corrective measures.
MDC-Alliance Presser- Tendai Biti:
MDC Alliance supporters celebrating outside Harvest House.
“Chiwenga has issued an assasination order of Biti and Chamisa… We are reliably informed.
“We are aware that, they have employed Romanians to produce fake news.”
So far we cant account for 21% of those. V11 is a critical election tool. We have written to ZEC to produce these”
MDC Alliance Presser- Tendai Biti: “There is a deliberate delay to announce results by ZEC. WE are concerned by the failure to produce, V11 forms by ZEC”.
“We have received from our agents, the results.
We can confirm Nelson Chamisa is the new Zimbabwean President.
Pihanna
“”WE was robbed!! …We was robbed!!””
A very familiar song, but vanhu ngavarohwe ava
Bhobha
saka unofunga kuti iwe unogona kurova chaizvo by simply being zanu fool? without police and army imi neharahwa dzenyu mungapabuda pazvibhakera? ukwane!
Feldman Bandura
One good thing about Nelson Chamisa and Tendai Biti is that they are courageous. These are the leaders we need when dealing with intransingent crooks. More fire guys!
GTTM
Usada kufurira vanhu kuti vasungwe, ngavaite steady, kana yahwina then vozotaurisa zvavo
Reader
Disappointing blog. Newsday you are missing your duty to inform. Zvanzii na Biti? Was it a Press Con to answer just one question?
mai ruva
Is this all that was said in the press conference?
KG
Comment…Ummmmmmmm!! Zvakudaro hazvidi kudaro.
Moyo m
Comment. Musagwa pse wisisanai chete ..
Carlton
Right Right….this is for Nelson Chamisa and mese ma Chinja manga mafarisa ka nhasi maksen kutedzera mukuru wenyu Nero manje i have one message for you….VHIKI RINO MUCHAZIVA KUTI HARARE HAISI ZIMBABWE AND MUCHAZIVA KUTI SEI ACHINZI GARWE….mune dzungu sterek mabharanzi.
Czar Zeckovic
Comment…Zimbabwe stop being led astray by unnecessary comments and provocative speeches, one guru once said “if you cant change anything then do nothing and say nothing about it, why waste your energy “
Papa Jose
We know Biti he is quick to rush to the press and announce results. Where is the evidence that he wants to be killed. Don’t try and create matyers out of yourselves. No one wants to kill you. No one wants to kill losers. You are trying to find an excuse for your loss. Maruza imi…..
Sally Bown
Instead of the media encouraging confusion and causing alarm and despondency, why doesn’t everyone just Keep Calm and Carry On.
Time for Africa to grow up and behave like an adult and not an unruly teenager.
RTG
Zvinowani makange mazvitonga