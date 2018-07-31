LIVE UPDATES: 2018 election results

We give you updates of what is happening around the country as the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission collates results and posts them to the central command centre in Harare. We will be giving you the results as Zec officially makes the announcements.

Chigumba speaks to the media on poll results Geplaatst door NewsDay-Zimbabwe op Dinsdag 31 juli 2018

ZEC press conference

ZEC Chairperson Priscilla Chigumba says official results will start coming through at 3pm.

ZEC says we have not received any official complaint from any political party about the voting process

Chigumba says some polling stations in Midlands had 99% turnout.